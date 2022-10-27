The twice-a-year tradition of changing the clocks may be coming to an end in Mexico.
On Wednesday, Mexico’s Senate passed a bill that will eliminate daylight saving time in most of the country.
According to the Associated Press, the bill has already passed the lower house of Congress, and is now headed to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador t0 be signed into law.
If that happens, the AP reports the bill would go into effect on Sunday, when Mexico is scheduled to turn back the clocks for what could be the last time. There is an exception for some cities and towns along the U.S. border, which can retain daylight saving time because of links to the U.S. towns on the other side of the border.
Arizona, of course, is on Mountain Standard Time all year round. The state doesn’t observe daylight saving time, except on the Navajo Nation.
Why?
An ABC 15 report cites an Arizona Republic editorial from 1969, which points to the state’s extreme heat.
“[Data] clearly show that we must wait until about 9 p.m. DST to start any night-time activity such as drive-in movies, moonlight rides, convincing little children it’s bedtime, etc,” the editorial stated. “And it’s still hot as blazes!”
Another Arizona Republic editorial from 1968 stated, “Drive-in theaters, the parents of small children, the bars, the farmers and those who do business with California” were against Daylight Saving time while “power companies, the evening golfers, the late risers, and the people with business interests on the Eastern seaboard” were for it.
Whatever the reason, we’re glad we don’t have to “spring forward” and “fall back” in Arizona. We’re happy to leave our sleep schedules alone!
For the rest of the U.S., daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 6.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, and end the twice a year changing of the clocks.
However, that bill has stalled in the House, according to a report from The Hill.
Now that Mexico is poised to end the time change in its country, it will be interesting to see if it lights a renewed fire in the U.S. to follow suit.
