This election cycle, the presidential race has stolen the spotlight, along with the race between Sen. Martha McSally and Mark Kelly – at least, if the political fliers in the mail and the signs around Yuma County are any indication.
But also on the ballot is Proposition 207, which would legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 and up.
The Marijuana Legalization Initiative (also known as the Smart and Safe Arizona Act) would legally allow people in Arizona to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, and would allow people to grow up to six plants in their personal residence, Cronkite News reports.
Smoking marijuana in public or open spaces would be prohibited.
The Arizona Department of Health Services would be in charge of developing regulations for businesses producing and selling marijuana.
And, all sales would face a 16% surtax, which would fund community colleges, public safety, public health programs and infrastructure, Cronkite reports. That’s expected to raise about $300 million a year, according to Capitol Media Services.
That’s in addition to state and local taxes of about 9%, Cronkite estimates, equaling about 25%.
The question is, readers – is it time to legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona?
On the plus side, it creates a new revenue stream. Every marijuana plant that is grown in Arizona, and sold in Arizona, would generate a tax stream that would help the state economically.
On the other side of the debate, opponents raise concerns about people driving while high and teens accessing the drug, although one could argue that doing so is illegal on both arguments.
So far, 11 states have legalized it nationwide, including Colorado, Washington, California, Nevada and Oregon. It’s also legal in Canada.
It’s interesting to consider that many of Yuma’s winter visitors come from places that have legalized recreational marijuana.
Could legalization – or lack thereof – eventually have an impact on winter visitors? It’s a question that Arizona voters have to weigh as well.
In 2016, Arizona voters rejected the issue, but by a narrow margin: 51.32% voting no vs. 48.68% voting yes.
Over the last 10 years, the perception of marijuana has changed dramatically. A Pew Research Poll in 2019 found that 59% of Americans feel marijuana should be legal for both medical and recreational use, while in 2010, 52% of U.S. adults opposed legalization.
Legalizing recreational marijuana has the potential to create jobs and a new revenue stream, both of which are needed, especially here in Yuma County.
What do you think, readers? Will you vote to support this proposition or no? Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.