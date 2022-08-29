Boy, the debate over the student loan forgiveness plan certainly escalated quickly, didn’t it?
On Wednesday, President Biden announced a plan to forgive student loan debt.
There are two tiers to the forgiveness plan, according to the Associated Press:
• Americans can have up to $10,000 forgiven if the loan is held by the U.S. Department of Education and the person makes less than $125,000 individually or $250,000 for a family.
• Americans who received a Pell grant can be eligible for up to $20,000 in forgiveness. Pell grants are given to students with financial need at the start of college.
Supporters of the plan note that the student loan forgiveness program will provide relief to those who are struggling under the burden of student loan debt, in a time when higher education costs have skyrocketed.
Opponents of Biden’s program have called it “a giveaway to rich college graduates and an insult to Americans who saved to pay back their loans,” the Washington Post reports.
Some of the most vocal critics have been congressional Republicans, several of whom took to social media or talk shows to share their criticisms.
The White House pushed back, using Twitter to share a series of posts highlighting those congressional Republicans, pointing out those same politicians had had six- and seven-figure Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans forgiven during the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC News reports.
The PPP loans were intended to keep businesses functioning at a time when businesses were forced to dramatically alter how they operated – or if they could do business at all. Without PPP loans, many businesses may not have made it through the pandemic.
Federal student loans are offered to help college students cover their costs. According to CBS News, “tuition has increased across essentially all higher education settings in the U.S. since the early 90s.” However, “From 2010-11 to 2020-21, federal aid decreased by 32%, accounting for inflation. Pell Grants declined by 39% during that time and veterans’ benefits declined by 3%,” CBS reports.
The student loan forgiveness program is expected to help more than 40 million people who have a combined $1.7 trillion in student loan debt. However, the exact total that will be forgiven is unknown – it depends on how many people apply.
The annual estimate, however, is $24 billion a year, CNN reports, citing White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
According to PandemicOversight.gov, more than 11.5 million PPP loans totally $793 billion were issued as of July 4, 2022. Of those, 10.2 million loans were partially or fully forgiven, worth a total of $742 billion.
The debate is an interesting one on a variety of levels.
Can one compare the PPP loans to federal student loans, or is it akin to comparing apples and oranges?
In the end, there is no such thing as free government money. Whether it’s a forgiven PPP loan or a forgiven student loan, both are paid for with taxpayer dollars.
Ultimately, the bigger problem here is the ever-spiraling costs of higher education – and from what we can see, this loan forgiveness doesn’t yet do much to help solve that problem.
What do you think, readers? Is Biden on the right track with forgiving these student loans? If not, what do you feel is the right approach? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
