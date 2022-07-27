Where did the summer go?
This week, students at the Yuma Union High School District are going through registration and finalizing their schedules before classes start on Aug. 4 – next week.
And they aren’t the only kids getting ready.
Students in Yuma School District One and Somerton Elementary School District No. 11 go back Aug. 1, while Wellton heads back Aug. 2 and Gadsden Elementary School District returns on Aug. 8.
But check this one out. Crane kids return on July 28 – this Thursday, readers!
Summer is truly fleeting, isn’t it?
The good news is, summer is a mental break for our kids. Some might have summer jobs or family responsibilities, but at least those textbooks are closed.
There’s time for camp or fun summer classes and workshops, time for family fun and travel, time for late nights, time for friends, time for bingeing on movies or ripping through a series on Netflix. We’re not here to judge – kids get to be kids between school years, and we’re realistic on how they might spend it.
We’re also acutely aware that time is fleeting, especially in childhood.
Children are at home for such a small window of life – 18 years or so – and as they progress through school, that window shrinks with increasing rapidity.
Now is the time to make the most of these last moments before school is back in session. Have a family ice cream night, set aside an evening for family pizza and a movie, or squeeze in one last weekend road trip. Let them have a full day of screen time, complete with junk food, as a special treat – whatever it is that would bring your kids a day of unexpected joy.
And, yes, we know there are important things to do right now too. One has to readjust sleeping schedules – and if your kid is a summer night owl, that might take a few extra days to pull together. And there’s back to school shopping for supplies and last-minute clothes.
But don’t let these last few days before school starts escape without making the most of them.
And to all our Yuma County students – we hope you have an amazing 2022-23 school year!
