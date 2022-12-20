Christmas is just days away, readers. In fact, we could start the countdown now in hours and minutes.
But as we all rush around to finish off our last little to-do items as Santa’s little helper elves, we have a request for everyone.
It’s an easy one to remember, just two simple words: Be kind.
Walk into just about any store right now, and one is almost guaranteed to find a section (or more!) that looks as if it’s been hit by a horde of marauding raccoons. Piles of shirts unfolded, holiday displays of gifts knocked askew … listen, we know you are looking for the right size or item. But don’t be a raccoon. Find what you need, and then put the display back the way you found it.
Instead of spending their time cleaning up after messy humans, we’d rather have the store associates focused on the checkout lanes so we can get out quickly.
And when in any store, please be considerate and kind to the associates working. They don’t control what’s in stock and what’s sold out – they are simply there to help where they can. But they aren’t gift genies – they can’t make items appear out of nowhere.
If you are headed to a restaurant, the same principles apply.
The people working at our restaurants are working hard. Our restaurants are – thankfully – really busy right now, and every single one of them appreciates the business, because it’s been a long couple of years. But please, be understanding and respectful to the people working there.
And in any industry, if you have a complaint, share it with compassion. Businesses want feedback – it’s how they grow and improve. But tone really makes a difference between constructive and destructive feedback.
The holidays are stressful for everyone, and that presents unique challenges for anyone working in service industries such as retail, grocery stores, hotels and restaurants.
And of course, this is a two-way street. We would hope that kindness and respect flow in both directions, from the customers to the employees and back again.
After all, Christmas is almost here, and we can all use a little compassion right now!
