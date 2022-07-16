Have you changed out your windshield wipers yet this year, readers? If not, it’s probably a good idea to check on them.
The sun can take a real toll on those wipers, rendering them essentially useless in a good rainstorm.
Normally in Yuma, it’s not that big of a deal. After all, we don’t get much rain. But we’re in the heart of monsoon season now, and during monsoon, anything goes.
One day might be stifling hot, and the next day, a crazy dust storm might blow through town, followed by a smattering of rain to really make your car especially filthy. If your wipers aren’t up to par, your windshield can quickly become a mess – and a dangerous one at that.
Monsoon season lasts from June 15-Sept. 30 in Arizona.
And fun fact – the word “monsoon” comes from the Arabic word “mausim” – which means “season,” PBS reports.
The National Weather Service reports that because Arizona had an exceptionally dry winter, there’s a greater potential for dust storms this monsoon season, due to the dry soil conditions around the state.
The National Weather Service notes that 30-60 percent of Arizona’s annual rainfall happens during monsoon season.
In Yuma, mid-June through Sept., Yuma gets an average of .97 inches of rain – significant when you consider we only get 3 inches of rain annually, on average.
Monsoon season can bring lightning, heavy rain, high winds, flash flooding and hail – although we don’t see much hail in Yuma. And sometimes, these weather fronts can come up seemingly out of nowhere. A dark mass of clouds may or may not bring us a storm, or it may just hit a segment of Yuma County.
But one of the most basic things we can do to stay safe is to make sure our cars are in working order. That means checking on the tires to make sure the tread is still good, and inspecting the wipers to ensure they are up to the job when if and when those storms should arrive.
It’s monsoon season, readers. Take a few moments today to help make sure you are safe on the road later on.