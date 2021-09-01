Bust out the carrots, stat!
According to a recent study, kids and teens are getting the majority of their calories from ultra-processed foods.
NPR reports that 67% of the calories consumed by kids between the ages of 2 to 19 in 2018 came from ultra-processed foods, which is an increase from 61% reported in 1999.
The study was published in the medical journal JAMA, and analyzed the diets of 33,795 youths across the U.S.
Ultra-processed foods include frozen pizza, microwavable meals, chips and cookies, NPR notes.
If that number – 67% – sounds alarming, it is. But it’s even more alarming to think that the data is from 2018, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic started in earnest in 2020, sending kids out of classrooms and back home.
For many kids, school lunch is one of the stronger nutritional moments of the day. But what happened when schools were closed?
Some kids were able to pick up to-go meals from their local school districts – and we know in Yuma County, our schools kept at it, working hard to make sure kids had nutritional breakfast and lunch options.
But not every kid or family took advantage of that, or was able to take advantage.
Regarding the 2018 study, NPR reports, “The greatest increase in calories came from ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat meals such as pizza, sandwiches and hamburgers, rising to 11.2% of calories from 2.2%. Packaged sweet snacks and treats such as cakes and ice cream were a runner-up, which made up 12.9% of calorie consumption in 2018, compared with 10.6% in 1999.”
Now, we shudder to think about what that study would look like during the pandemic.
After all, many of these ultra-processed foods are often considered to be comfort foods. And families often will turn to options like frozen pizza because they are fast and easy to prepare and they taste good.
If 67% of calories came from junk food in 2018, it would be interesting to see if that number increased over the pandemic – and it would not be surprising if it did.
However, this is also something that families can remedy. Take a look at what your kids consume, and if frozen pizza, hamburgers and ice cream are leading food groups, it’s time to re-introduce healthier options, like fresh veggies and lean meats.
It can be hard to shift gears into healthier eating, but ultimately, changes made now are setting your children up for success, both now and in the future. And that makes the efforts worthwhile.