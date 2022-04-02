Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed into law several bills that are getting national attention. We’ve got questions about several of them, but two are medically related, and frankly, that’s concerning.
One bill would ban abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy, while the second bill would prohibit gender reassignment surgery for minors.
Why does the state legislature feel it’s necessary to dictate medical care for others?
In Arizona, the House and Senate both have Republican majorities, and according to the Republican National Committee’s website, “the Republican Party has always stood for freedom, prosperity, and opportunity.”
So why is it choosing to limit someone’s freedom regarding their health care?
One might not like the thought of gender reassignment surgery – but there’s an easy solution for this: don’t undergo the procedure.
A procedure such as this is not taken lightly by anyone, regardless of their age. Critics of the bill point out that the decision should be left to parents, their children and their doctors, noting that such surgeries are only performed after extensive care and therapy, the Associated Press reports.
And one might not like the thought of abortion – but again, there’s an easy solution: don’t undergo the procedure.
The right to abortion has been under attack for years, but it is established by 1973’s Roe v. Wade. And until that changes, the decision by the Supreme Court still stands. Arizona’s bill not only bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but it also does not allow for exemptions for victims of rape or incest.
A decision to have an abortion is not one that is taken lightly. But any such decision should be made by the woman in question and her medical provider.
It is not up to our legislators in Arizona to make medical decisions for others. Those decisions are between a doctor and a patient. Period.