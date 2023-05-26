Tonight, high school seniors from across Yuma County will walk the line, officially crossing over into adulthood.
And across Yuma County, parents are having “all the feels,” as the kids might say.
It’s a little heart-wrenching and overwhelming to close one chapter as a family and move on to the next.
We get the sentiment, mixed in there with no small amount of pride and excitement.
But parents, tonight is for you too. We often congratulate the graduates because yes, it is a big accomplishment – likely the biggest in their young lives thus far.
But let’s face it. Children cannot and do not make it from Kindergarten to their senior year – 13 years of schooling! – without the help, love and support of their parents.
Moms and Dads – and step-parents too! – are essential to the “student success” team. For the last 13 years, you have gotten your child out of bed in the morning, made sure they got back and forth to school (whether you drove them, they took the bus or walked), and you made sure they had the building blocks to thrive, like food, clothing, school supplies and a roof over their heads.
You took them to countless practices, school events, sporting events, recitals, performances, clubs and activities. We’re willing to bet that thousands of miles on your vehicles were accumulated driving your little one to wherever they had to be next, performing that time-honored parent duty: “taxi driver.”
You loved them through all the ups and downs, the happy moments and the more challenging ones.
And then there’s the homework. Worksheets, essays, studying for tests, flashcards, memorization, projects, science fairs (“MOM! I NEED A DISPLAY BOARD TONIGHT!”) … holy bananas, students do the work, but parents certainly put in the time too.
Tonight, families close a chapter in their storybook, which is more than a little bittersweet. But parents, while your kids embark on their next chapter, you do too.
For the last 18 years, your primary role has been keeping this small human alive, nurturing them and guiding them on their pathway to adulthood.
And tonight, you’ve hit your goal.
It doesn’t mean that parenting stops. That child will always have your heart, and they will always need you. But going forward, the roles will be a little different. And let’s be honest – you’ve earned a well-deserved break.
To all of our parents out there – and the step-parents, the co-parents, the bonus parents, and the long list of people who fill parent roles – with kids graduating tonight, congratulations!
You did it!
