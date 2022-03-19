Baseball fans, get ready! Major League Baseball is back on.
The players and owners finally came to an agreement, after a 99-day lockout that delayed spring training and threatened the upcoming regular-season games, the Associated Press reports.
Training camps in Florida and Arizona opened last week, and opening day was pushed back just over a week from its March 31 date, the AP reports.
Spring training is an incredible draw in the Phoenix area. The Cactus League brings in people from all over the U.S., and is a popular day trip for Yumans and our winter visitors in the spring.
The Cactus League’s website notes that in 2018, it generated an estimated economic impact of $644.2 million, generating $373 million for Arizona’s Gross Domestic Product.
Fans can catch games from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.
The Cactus League is a lot of fun – in a regular spring training season, anyway. Spectators get the chance to see their favorite teams in action in a small-scale setting, without traveling all the way to their home stadiums.
And while it is fun to watch a regular season game at any stadium cheering on your favorite team, it’s the most fun when you are sitting in the home stands, rooting for the home team. But it’s hard for Yumans to get to some of these stadiums. After all, Cleveland and Chicago are roughly 2,000 miles away. Going to spring training gives people a chance to cheer them on at “home” without making the trip so far away.
As glad as we are to see baseball back in action, it’s a little bittersweet.
It was painful for baseball fans to get to this point. A bitter money fight between players and owners delayed the season, and the final deal between the two groups will mean some changes for the season, the AP reports, including:
• The expansion of the designated hitter to the National League
• Increasing the postseason from 10 teams to 12
• Advertisements on uniforms
• A balanced schedule that reduces intradivision play starting in 2023
Baseball fans watched all this play out over the last few weeks, and it was disheartening to many – to the point that one has to wonder if fans will still show up. After all, the money ultimately comes from the fans and from advertisers – will advertisements on uniforms be enough to cover the increased costs of players’ salary bumps?
And do fans really want to see their favorite players decked out in advertisements? Baseball is steeped in tradition, and changing the uniforms so drastically is a major shift that might not sit well.
It’s terrific that Major League Baseball is back in season – but we wish it hadn’t been delayed at all.
What do you think, readers? Are you onboard for this season, or did the delay change your feelings? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.