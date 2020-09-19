Last night’s sunset marked the start of Rosh Hashanah – the start of the Jewish New Year, commemorating the creation of the world.
It’s the day God created Adam and Eve, Chabad.org notes. The central observance is blowing the shofar – a ram’s horn – on both mornings of the holiday, candle lightings in the evenings and prayer services, as well as refraining from creative work.
The celebration ends at sunset Sept. 20, and the two days are “a time of reflection on one’s actions of the past year and sincere repentance for those sins,” USA Today reports.
“It is a day of prayer, a time to ask the Almighty to grant us a year of peace, prosperity and blessing,” Chabad.org says, noting it is also a joyous day when the faithful proclaim God to be King of the Universe.
“According to tradition, God judges all creatures during the 10 Days of Awe between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, deciding whether they will live or die in the coming year,” History.com reports. Rosh Hashanah is a time for prayer, good deeds, reflecting on past mistakes and making amends.
During Rosh Hashanah, meals have significance, with foods that symbolize positive wishes for the new year.
Challah bread, for example, is round to symbolize the eternal cycle of life. It’s dipped in honey, to symbolize the hopes for a sweet New Year to come – as are apples, which ancient Jews believed had healing properties.
Some also practice tashlich (“casting off”), in which people throw pieces of bread into a flowing body of water while reciting a prayer. The bread symbolizes sins of the past year, and as it is swept away, participants are spiritually cleansed and renewed, History.com notes.
Some also eat pomegranate fruit, as people wish for blessings in the new year as plentiful as the seeds of a pomegranate.
Rosh Hashanah is marked with beautiful traditions – even the greeting shared is lovely: “L’shana tovah,” a Hebrew phrase that translates to “for a good year.”
That’s something we can all embrace, especially in a year that’s been fraught with challenges.
To all our readers, and especially those marking the Rosh Hashanah observance, “L’shana tovah.”