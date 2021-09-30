On Monday, Judge Katherine Cooper struck down Arizona laws that blocked schools from requiring masks and restricted the power of local governments to impose COVID-19 requirements.
We applaud Cooper’s decision.
At its core, the decision to strike down the laws centered not on the COVID-19 element, but instead on the constitutionality of the laws themselves.
At the end of the legislative session, lawmakers sent a sweeping collection of bills to Gov. Doug Ducey, which also included anti-fraud measures for ballots, prohibitions against cities from requiring face coverings or imposing curfews, banning proof of vaccination to attend universities or community colleges, and limits on teaching “critical race theory,” according to Capitol Media Services.
Cooper noted this is problematic.
The laws were added into just four separate “budget reconciliation” bills, using what Cooper called broad, generic titles that failed to inform the voters of the changes they enact, Capitol Media Services reports.
The judge noted there are separate constitutional requirements that legislation deal with only a single subject, Capitol Media Services reports.
“Together these requirements promote transparency and the public’s access to information about legislative action,’’ Cooper wrote.
She noted, based on how the bills were initially crafted, they violated the constitutional requirement that all bills be limited to a single subject, Capitol Media Times reported.
Ultimately, lawmakers have to follow our laws, just as we do.
They have the power to make laws, but only within the confines of existing law and the Arizona Constitution.
It is a requirement that bills be transparent, so the public can easily access and understand the issues at hand – a principle the Yuma Sun strongly supports.
At the moment, we’re not here to discuss the contents of the laws Cooper blocked or their individual impacts. The point is clear – to make a law, lawmakers must follow the rules, and be transparent with their constituents.
We firmly support both principles, and applaud Cooper for upholding them.