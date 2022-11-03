If we were to walk up to a ballot drop box to cast our early ballot and were greeted by unknown armed people wearing bulletproof vests who were filming us, we would be understandably leery of the situation – and likely would move on.
That sounds like voter intimidation, and we’re not OK with it.
Fortunately, a federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of Clean Elections USA to stay at least 250 feet away from ballot drop boxes.
According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi also barred the Arizona group from filming or following anyone within 75 feet of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. The group also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first.
The judge’s ruling applies to members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them, the AP noted.
The case is a challenging one.
“It is paramount that we balance the rights of the defendant to engage in their constitutionally protected First Amendment activity with the interest in the plaintiffs and in voters casting a vote free of harassment and intimidation,” Liburdi said.
In principle, monitoring a ballot box might be fine. But monitoring a ballot box while armed and wearing bulletproof vests, as happened in Mesa, sends a different message.
As far as we know, this hasn’t been an issue in Yuma County.
Clean Elections USA has been active in Maricopa County. In Yavapai County, a second set of defendants, the Lions of Liberty and the Yavapai County Preparedness Team, said they would “stand down their operations,” the AP reported.
On this election cycle, just like any other election cycle, we firmly believe in the right of voters to choose the candidates who best represent them.
We aren’t here to tell you whom to vote for – that decision is yours alone.
However, you should be able to cast your vote without worrying about somebody making you uncomfortable in the process.
One of our most basic civil duties is exercising our right to vote. But it’s more than a duty – it’s an honor, and we want every voter’s voice to be heard.
However, if you run into an uncomfortable situation at a ballot drop box in Yuma County, be sure to report it – call the Yuma County Voter and Election Services at 928-373-6020.
Voter intimidation tactics have no place here in Arizona.