Every so often, we like to take a look at the unique or unusual holidays and observances coming up for the new month. And readers, June does not disappoint.
June 2 is National Doughnut Day, Flip Flop Day AND National Rocky Road Day.
June 3 is Repeat Day, which HolidayInsights.com notes is “an opportunity to say and do things over and over again.” If you were a younger sibling who tormented your older sibling by repeating everything they said, this holiday was made for you.
June 4 is National Cheese Day, which we 100 percent support … but also Hug Your Cat Day. And readers, have you ever tried to hug a cat?? Good luck.
June 6 is National Yo-Yo Day, while June 7 is National Ice Cream Day. We might not have crazy yo-yo skills but ice cream is for everyone!
Going to show there’s a special day for just about anything and everything, June 10 is Ball Point Pen Day. Now, we love a good pen, but we’re not really sure we need a day to celebrate it. However, HolidayInsights notes the ballpoint pen wasn’t created until 1943 – and it was a game-changer.
June 11 is National Corn on the Cob Day, which is delicious and worthy of supporting with some butter and salt, but it’s also National Children’s Day – and frankly, we’d argue that in June and July, while kids are on summer break, every day is Children’s Day.
June 13 is Pigeon Appreciation Day. HolidayInsights notes that pigeons get a bad rap, but the reality is, there is more to the pigeon than one would suspect. The website points out the birds played a role in World War II, delivering messages. Apparently, the birds can find their way back to their nest from 1,300 miles away. Who knew?
And then we’ve got World Juggler’s Day on June 17, followed by June 18’s National Splurge Day and World Sauntering Day on June 19
June 23 brings us Let It Go Day – a day to “let go of your worries and concerns.”
National Canoe Day is June 26, which is a day worth celebrating in Yuma on the Colorado, but that late in June might make for a toasty canoe trip!
Fortunately, June 27 is Sun Glasses Day, which in Yuma really is every day, given how much sunshine we get here!
June closes out with National Handshake Day on June 29 and Meteor Day on June 30.
Now, there are some important things going on in June too. June is home to the anniversary of D-Day, Flag Day, Father’s Day, Juneteenth and Summer Solstice, and monthlong observations include Pride Month and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
But wow. If you are looking for a niche or fun holiday to get behind, June is full of options!
