Today, June 19, we observe our nation’s newest federal holiday: Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in Texas at the end of the Civil War.
The celebration dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and read General Orders No. 3.
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”
Keep in mind, readers, this event occurred two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation (Jan. 1, 1863), and two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox.
There are a variety of possibilities as to why it took so long for that news to reach Galveston, and no one is quite sure what led to the delay.
But once the word was received, “celebrations broke out among the newly freed black people, and Juneteenth was born,” History.com reports.
One year later, “freedmen in Texas organized the first of what became the annual celebration of ‘Jubilee Day’ on June 19,” History.com reports, and from there, the celebrations continued to grow and spread across the nation.
Today, Juneteenth is “the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States,” Juneteenth.com reports. Celebrations usually include rodeos, fishing, barbecuing and baseball, Juneteenth.com reports, as well as a focus on education and self-improvement, with guest speakers and prayer services.
It’s been celebrated for more than 150 years by African American communities across the nation, and President Joe Biden signed the legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday in June of 2021.
“Juneteenth today, celebrates African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures. As it takes on a more national, symbolic and even global perspective, the events of 1865 in Texas are not forgotten, for all of the roots tie back to this fertile soil from which a national day of pride is growing,” Juneteenth.com notes.
The date is symbolic of the end of slavery and freedom for all – and, readers, that’s worth honoring, today and every day.