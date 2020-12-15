In the midst of this pandemic, it sometimes feels as though the bright spots are few and far between.
And then, there was the Yuma Catholic High School football team, which marched undefeated through its season straight to the AIA 3A state championship game.
We’re going to set COVID concerns aside for a moment, and focus solely on what was accomplished by these student athletes.
Led by sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth, game after game ended in victory.
And then, there was the final matchup Saturday night against Snowflake.
The Snowflake Lobos had the upper hand in the game, especially after Stallworth left the field injured in the first quarter, and ultimately won the game 38-14.
But here’s the thing, readers.
Despite Stallworth’s departure early on, Yuma Catholic didn’t give up. The team still scored two touchdowns after he left the field – continuing to fight, despite being down 28-0 at the half.
And look at this statement from Yuma Catholic senior receiver Jonah Leon:
“I’m so proud how much we grew as a team and how hard we worked together. We never quit. We could have laid down and given them the game, but we came back firing …We couldn’t end like this. We had to come back and fight.”
It’s a positive attitude that we as a community can really use right now. We are stronger together, that we can rally together for a common cause, that we can make a difference, together.
For some of these players, this is the end of their high school football careers. In the spring, they will graduate and move on to the next journey in their lives. We wish them the best of luck.
And to the players like sophomore quarterback Stallworth, we look forward to seeing what you can accomplish on the field next year!