Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered for taking a stand against racism, calling for equal rights for all. His actions were pivotal in bringing about legislation such as the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, and he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
King also was an advocate for the value of education, and striving for success, in whatever form success might take. He also knew, in 1947, truths of education that resonate strongly today.
In an essay for the Morehouse College student paper, King wrote, “Education must also train one for quick, resolute and effective thinking. To think incisively and to think for one’s self is very difficult. We are prone to let our mental life become invaded by legions of half truths, prejudices, and propaganda. At this point, I often wonder whether or not education is fulfilling its purpose.
“A great majority of the so-called educated people do not think logically and scientifically. Even the press, the classroom, the platform, and the pulpit in many instances do not give us objective and unbiased truths. To save man from the morass of propaganda, in my opinion, is one of the chief aims of education. Education must enable one to sift and weigh evidence, to discern the true from the false, the real from the unreal, and the facts from the fiction.”
Later in the essay, King notes, “The function of education, therefore, is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. But education which stops with efficiency may prove the greatest menace to society. The most dangerous criminal may be the man gifted with reason, but with no morals.”
King knew that education is an essential part of our society. But as King recognized, without morals to guide individuals, education can only go so far. In some aspects, it can be akin to handing someone the keys to a car, without showing them how to actually drive the car.
Education isn’t just learning reading, writing and math. It’s also learning how to navigate the world – learning to spot the falsehood among the truths, to sort reality from propaganda. Education isn’t the sum total of what we learned in school. Education also includes the morals and values taught by family and experiences too.
King concluded, “We must remember that intelligence is not enough. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.”
It’s a lesson that still stands true today.
This editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2019.