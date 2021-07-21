Tucked away in the Arizona Legislature’s actions this year was a little something exciting for students in Somerton: funding for a new high school campus.
Currently, high school students in Somerton are bused 20 miles a day to Kofa High in Yuma. That might not seem like much distance-wise, but it does when one considers the amount of time spent on a rural bus route picking up other students.
That travel also impacts afterschool opportunities for students and their families. It’s hard to participate in activities such as athletics or the arts or clubs when one has to catch the school bus home, as many students do. After all, working parents aren’t always able to shuttle kids around.
And with 1,100 high school students in Somerton, there is more than enough population there to justify a new campus.
Look at the population growth. From 2010 to 2019, Somerton grew 23.5 percent. San Luis, just south of Somerton, grew 48.3 percent in the same time frame. South County is booming – and it needs the educational infrastructure to support that growth.
According to Somerton officials, the city is the largest city in the state of Arizona that doesn’t have a high school. But that’s about to change, and thanks to legislative action, the timeline suddenly has accelerated.
In the last legislative session, Arizona included $10.3 million for the new campus, funding that will accelerate the campus’ opening date from fall 2024 to fall 2023.
Now, school officials note that the groundbreaking could happen as soon as December, with an aggressive timeline moving forward.
Getting a high school in Somerton will truly make a difference in students’ lives, furthering their education opportunities at home, improving the quality of life for students and their families, and eliminating the need for long bus rides.
A new high school in Somerton opens doors for students to participate. Yuma Union High School District Superintendent Gina Thompson told the Yuma Sun that many of these students will be able to walk back and forth to school, making it a true neighborhood school experience.
This funding came about thanks to hard work from YUHSD, which had to push extra hard to make it happen after the Arizona School Facilities Board tabled the project twice.
Somerton has the growth, the students and the need for a high school campus. Funding from the state is a decision that makes sense. Kudos to YUHSD for continuing to work on this issue, and to our legislative representatives for recognizing the need and making it happen.