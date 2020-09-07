For many workers in Yuma County, today is simply Monday – another day in the week.
Staff will still work at Yuma Regional Medical Center, from the emergency room to the cafeteria to the nurses and doctors working in the tower taking care of admitted patients.
First responders from all agencies in Yuma County – from the Yuma Police and Fire Departments to Rural/Metro to San Luis Police and more – will still actively work to keep Yumans safe, and respond to any emergencies that may arise.
Grocery store staff will be on hand to help you with your shopping, and most restaurants and hotel staff in Yuma County will hustle to accommodate visiting dove hunters.
At the Yuma Sun offices, page designers and copy editors will still work today building tomorrow’s newspaper, and the press crew and delivery teams will work through the night to ensure the Sept. 8 edition hits the streets.
And we can’t forget our farmers and ag workers, who rarely take a day off when it comes to keeping our fields moving through the growing cycle.
Yuma County is home to a wide variety of workers who take care of the details, keeping our region safe, fed and healthy, and they do it 365 days a year – Monday through Sunday, on weekdays, weekends and holidays too.
But this Labor Day looks a little different. Our region is struggling under the weight of the COVID pandemic, with an unemployment rate pushing 25%. It’s not a perfect scenario, and there is some apprehension about what will happen next.
If we got a free wish for Labor Day, it would be a wish for an economic boost in Yuma County – a reopening of jobs and businesses, an explosion of customers, and a flurry of new jobs and businesses too. As our COVID cases come down, hopefully, we’ll continue to see more sectors of our economy flourish and revive, in turn leading to more economic successes.
Today, we celebrate the American worker. And we look forward to brighter economic days ahead.