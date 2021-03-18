The American Kennel Club has released its latest rankings of America’s favorite purebred pups, and the results are “pawsitively” exciting.
The Labrador retriever is still the top dog stealing America’s hearts. More than 98,300 Labs joined the AKC’s registry last year, more than enough to take the No. 1 spot. In fact, Labs have held the top spot for the last 30 years, according to the Associated Press.
Coming in second place is the French bulldog, which has seen a surge in popularity over the last few decades.
In 1991, when Labradors first topped the AKC chart, the French bulldog was in 82nd place. By 2017, it was up to No. 4, and in 2020, it finally hit the No. 2 spot, the AP reports.
Rounding out the top 10 are German shepherds, golden retrievers, bulldogs, poodles, beagles, Rottweilers, German shorthaired pointers and dachshunds.
The American Kennel Club rankings are limited to the more than 190 breeds recognized by the organization. “Designer” dogs, mixes and mutts aren’t included, the AP reports.
Looking around Yuma, there is no shortage of Labrador retrievers running around. It’s not unusual to spot them all over Yuma County, playing in yards and walking with their owners.
However, Yuma also has a diverse mix of dogs out and about. Take a walk on the bike path along the East Main Canal, and one is sure to spot a dozen dogs or more of different shapes and sizes out for a stroll. Big dogs, small dogs, pups of every breed and size are easy to find here.
And ultimately, whether a dog is a purebred pup or a pound puppy, what matters is that the dog has a loving home and caring owners.
What breed of dog takes your heart, Yuma? Do you think the Labrador retriever deserves the top spot, or is there a dog breed you prefer?