It’s the last call, Yuma County. On Sept. 30, the 2020 U.S. Census ends.
Have you been counted? If not, readers, please take the time to make this happen.
At stake is $675 billion per year in federal funding, which is spent annually on emergency services, healthcare, education, community, infrastructure and small businesses.
The Census determines the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. State and local officials also use census counts to draw boundaries for congressional, state legislative, and school districts.
This is one of those civic duties that we need to do as a community, and it only takes a few minutes out of your day to complete.
It’s even in the U.S. Constitution. Article 1, Section 2, mandates that the country conduct a count of its population once every 10 years, to be sure the government represents the people.
The 2020 Census marks the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790, according to the Census Bureau.
The first time around, U.S. Marshals conducted the census on horseback. Approximately 650 U.S. Marshals and assistants recorded answers on forms that were made of parchment and animal skins, the Census Bureau notes.
Today, it’s much easier – you can fill out your information online, via phone or through the U.S. Mail. It doesn’t matter how you do it, as long as you take part. In fact, you are required by law to do so.
And please note – all census information is confidential, and cannot be shared with law enforcement agencies.
Readers, we are lagging behind on this.
As of Wednesday, with just seven days to go, here’s a look at our Census response rates:
• Arizona: 63.2%
• Yuma County: 47.9%
• San Luis: 43%
• Somerton: 43.7%
• Wellton: 35.5%
• Yuma: 55.4%
Let’s bring those numbers up. The process is easy, and only takes a few minutes online at My2020Census.gov.
Every person counts – and needs to be counted. The Census is a cornerstone of our democracy, and ignoring it will have ripple effects that last for years. Stand up, be counted, and do your civic duty.