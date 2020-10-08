Teens, we know you might have some time on your hands right now. But please don’t be tempted by these ridiculous ideas popping up on social media.
We’ve seen some real doozies over the years – the Tide Pod challenge, the Benedryl challenge, etc.
But the latest trend has us wincing.
Apparently, users on TikTok are sharing videos wherein they file their own teeth at home, using nail files or other household objects, the Today Show reports.
It’s hard to even read about it without cringing.
Dentists are now issuing warnings about it. One pointed out to the Today Show that you can file your nails and they will grow back, but teeth? That’s not the case.
Filing your teeth removes enamel, and that never returns – which in turn can have long-term health impacts, including increased tooth sensitivity, permanent damage, an increase in cavities and more.
A report on HealthLine notes that under a dentist’s care, shaving a tooth can have benefits, which include making your smile appear more even, reshaping damaged teeth or improving your bite – but we can’t emphasize this enough – only if it’s done properly by your dentist.
We did a Google search after seeing the Today Show report, and found the internet is full of dentists warning against filing teeth down at home.
In fact, one dentist’s website lists a Top 10 list: What Not To Do To Your Teeth, which includes “Filing teeth with a nail file.”
Also on this dentist’s list of things to never do? “Cleaning teeth with Comet, bleach or other household cleaners,” “Using ‘crazy glue’ for loose dental work” and “Extracting teeth with pliers/power tools.”
Oh man.
Dental work is expensive, but the damage that can be caused by any of these actions – including filing your teeth yourself – is going to cost way more in the long run than just seeing the dentist would.
If you want to change your smile, go see your dentist, and do it right. Yuma has a lot of dentists who will be willing to help you. Don’t fall for these Tik-Tok videos.