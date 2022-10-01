It was a busy day for local law enforcement with two separate possible school threats on social media.
In the first case, the Yuma Police Department received word of the threat at 7:03 p.m., and immediately launched an investigation with the Yuma Union High School District.
At 11:26 p.m., YPD issued a press release and said at that point, it had not found the threat to be credible.
“The image being sent via social media is a copy of an image used in a school threat in Florida in 2021,” YPD noted.
In a Facebook comment, YPD said, “the image being sent through social media did not have a school listed on it.”
And, readers, here’s the challenge. It’s really hard to separate a real threat from a non-threat.
Did a misguided teen share this Florida post thinking it was “funny?” Or was the teen trying to be disruptive to avoid a situation at school today, like a test? Was it a call for help in some way?
Was it even a local teen who shared it, or was it a teen elsewhere? Or was it an adult?
Or was it a real, actual attempt to threaten a school?
Thursday night, YPD and YUHSD were faced with the daunting task of sorting that out, tracking down where the threat might have originated and if there was any validity to it.
And in less than five hours, both YUHSD and YPD were able to share an update with the community, which is fairly remarkable when one considers how vast an undertaking that is.
On Friday morning, at least one YUHSD campus had a very visible YPD police presence as students arrived at school, which frankly was a welcome sight to parents and students alike. The “what-if” scenarios in these situations are chilling, and an extra police presence helps calm some of those fears.
The second incident happened in Dateland on Thursday.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student posting threats of violence via social media after being suspended for bringing a BB gun to school.
Students at Dateland Elementary School raised the first alarm after seeing posts on social media of the suspect carrying what appeared to be a gun on the bus. Parents called the school, who notified the suspect’s parents, who then allegedly found a BB gun in the suspect’s backpack.
The suspect was informed he would be suspended from school, at which point he allegedly posted threats on social media targeting the school and the students he thought had reported him.
At this point, YCSO talked to the parties involved, and the suspect was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for interfering or disrupting a school, carrying a weapon onto school grounds, and three counts of threats.
The suspect did not have access to firearms, and was only in possession of the one BB gun.
However, this suspect? He’s a 12-year-old boy. He’s not even a teenager yet.
Ultimately, in both Yuma and Dateland, students and parents saw something on social media and said something – allowing local law enforcement officers to do their jobs, investigate and take action.
And as always, we are grateful for their efforts. The last thing we want to report is a school shooting.
But, parents and grandparents, there’s one more step here. Talk to your kids. Check in with them, and make sure they are OK. If you detect even a hint of a struggle – socially, mentally, physically or academically – please do whatever it takes to get them some help.