What’s going on with the campaign signs in Yuma?
There have been several complaints of signs going missing – the question is, what’s happening to them?
It’s possible that wind or storm activity blew some away, but candidates are skeptical that is the only thing going on.
Yuma City Council candidate Carol Smith told the Yuma Sun she’s lost about 12 signs. And while some could be from storm activity, she said that most of the signs went missing after storms in August.
City Council candidates Edward Thomas and Gary Knight said the same thing has been happening to them.
City Council candidates Nicolle Wilkinson and Robert Scarborough also had missing signs, but they attributed theirs to weather.
And City Council candidate Art Morales had a different thought on the matter after speaking to some residents, noting that it may be well-intentioned Yumans who think the elections are over.
But here’s the deal. It is illegal for anyone to take another person’s campaign signs. It’s a Class 2 misdemeanor for any person to “remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office.”
People taking signs could face two charges: theft and tampering with political signs. The penalties are up to the courts.
Now, we know in the primary election, there was some sign tampering that happened in Yuma County. The Yuma Sun editorial board witnessed signs for certain candidates on which a “RINO” sign had been added. We are fairly certain Republican candidates are not referring to themselves as “Republican In Name Only.”
What was not witnessed or known was who did the tampering, making such cases a little challenging.
However, we would hope that in Yuma County, our residents have a mutual respect for one another – as well as those running for office – and as such, leave campaign signs alone.
Candidates are willing to dedicate themselves to public service, working to improve our communities, and each of them should be commended for their willingness to sacrifice their time to do so. It doesn’t matter where you fall on the political spectrum.
There are two months left in this election cycle. Please be respectful of our candidates and their efforts to campaign. Let’s close this cycle on a high note.
