Arizona is going to be shivering the next few days, and Yuma’s no exception.

Our high temperatures are still in the mid to upper 60s, which we’ll take any day, but those temperatures are going to feel a bit cooler thanks to the expected breezy conditions. The National Weather Service is forecasting breezy conditions today-Friday, around 10-15 mph, with gusts ranging from 20-30 mph, depending on the day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you