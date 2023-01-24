Arizona is going to be shivering the next few days, and Yuma’s no exception.
Our high temperatures are still in the mid to upper 60s, which we’ll take any day, but those temperatures are going to feel a bit cooler thanks to the expected breezy conditions. The National Weather Service is forecasting breezy conditions today-Friday, around 10-15 mph, with gusts ranging from 20-30 mph, depending on the day.
Our overnight lows, meanwhile, are expected to be in the low 40s. And tonight and Wednesday night, there is a “moderate” chance for a freeze in rural Yuma and La Paz counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Now, we don’t live in a snowy region, but the cooler temperatures here combined with the wind can still be problematic in Yuma County.
Here are a few pointers to keep in mind:
• If you have kids, dress them in layers this week. Then, they are warm in the mornings on the playground, but they can shed layers as needed as the day warms up. We would also recommend writing your kids’ names inside those jackets, so that if they do peel them off, those jackets can find their way back home.
• If you have pets outside, bring them in for the night if you can. If they have to stay outside, make sure they have a warm space, like a barn or garage, with extra blankets or bedding to stay warm and safe.
• If you have sensitive plants, the National Weather Service recommends bringing them inside, or covering them with a blanket.
This weather can also be challenging for Yuma’s homeless population. If you have any extra cold-weather items, please consider donating them to Crossroads Mission or the Salvation Army, which can help get the items to people who need them the most.
Cold-weather items include hats, mittens, scarves, long-sleeved shirts, pants, socks, jackets, coats and blankets – anything that can provide an extra layer of warmth to help keep someone warm.
Another idea to help is to reach out to your favorite nonprofit organizations to see what they might need right now. Those who are living on fixed incomes, like homebound retirees, for example, may not be willing to turn up the heat because of the impact on the electric bill. A donation of a warm blanket or some cans of soup will go a long way toward keeping them warm and comfortable on these rare chilly nights.
Thankfully, temperatures like this don’t happen very often in Yuma. Stay warm out there readers, and let’s help others do the same!