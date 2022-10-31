For Yuma County children, one of the most fun nights of the year is here … Halloween, and trick or treat night!
Parents and grandparents, before you head out with your kids, can you remind them of a few safety tips and a few pleasantries, too?
Above anything else, please, make sure other people can see you. Toss on a few glow sticks, or grab some flashlights, or use reflective tape on your legs – whatever it takes to be visible to anyone driving a vehicle.
And speaking of vehicles – please make sure you pause for a few moments and look both ways before crossing the street. You are not Bolt or the Flash – so don’t dart into the road.
Also, only visit houses that have the porch light on – that is the time-honored way of signaling the house is passing out candy. Think of the porch light like the Bat Signal, calling all trick-or-treaters. If the light is on, knock or ring the doorbell once, and if no one answers, move on.
While you are walking (yes, walking – not sprinting) up to the door, use the sidewalk or pathway, and be respectful of the landscaping.
If the door does open, and a nice adult with a bowl of candy approaches, remember to be patient and wait your turn.
Keep an eye on the clock, too. If the clock strikes 9 p.m., consider yourself a pumpkin, and head back home. You guys have school tomorrow, and those kind adults with candy have work tomorrow.
And, kids, please remember to say please and thank you. Adults really appreciate that. In fact, sometimes they give out an extra candy for the effort! (The Yuma Sun’s editor does!)
However, adults – if you don’t hear a please or thank you, don’t take it personally. Kids are super excited, and in their excitement, they might forget. And that’s OK. Halloween only comes once a year, and we want to make sure it’s a fun, safe one for the young and the young at heart!
Tonight, let’s celebrate Halloween with a sense of community, cheer and goodwill! Have a great time tonight, Yuma County!
Editor’s Note: A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2019, but the princples still stand today. Happy Halloween!
