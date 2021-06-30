We continue to see COVID’s impact in strange ways. In Yuma, one of the ripple effects is a shortage of trained lifeguards.
According to the City of Yuma, it takes more than 110 certified lifeguards to safely operate the city’s swimming pools. This year, the city has only been able to hire 80 – enough to open the Valley Aquatic Center and Marcus Pool for the summer.
The city started recruiting in late March, and certified more than 120 people, but lost many to private entities who paid more as they too faced staffing shortages.
Normally, the city would have returning certified lifeguards from the previous year. But in 2020, the pools were closed, and lifeguard training and certification programs were suspended. The ripple effect of that carried over to this year, resulting in a limited number of returning lifeguards.
Yuma isn’t alone in this, as the city notes the lifeguard shortage is a problem nationwide.
However, it’s really unfortunate, because as a result, Carver Pool and Kennedy Pool in Yuma will remain closed.
Not every home in Yuma has a swimming pool, nor can they afford one. Owning a swimming pool is an expensive proposition. As a result, many families rely on our public pools as a means to cool off and have some fun in the Yuma heat.
With the pools at Kennedy and Carver closed, families can now only go to the Valley Aquatic Center and Marcus Pool.
If a Yuma family has a reliable means of transportation, that’s not the end of the world.
But for families that don’t, it’s not easy to get to Marcus or the Valley Aquatic Center. Yuma’s heat makes walking or riding bikes a challenge most of the summer.
There are two splash pads open, one at Carver Park and one at Friendship Park. So residents in the Carver Park area will at least have an option to cool off.
However, Carver Park is roughly 4 miles away from Kennedy, and Friendship Park is just over 3 miles away – neither of which are really walking distance in the summer.
If a family lives by Kennedy Pool and wanted to walk to Marcus, which is the closest open public swimming pool, it’s a 3.2 mile walk – it’s just too far.
Ultimately, the shortage of lifeguards is an issue that can’t be easily solved without willing people to fill those positions. The city offered incentives such as signing bonuses, but it wasn’t enough.
It’s unfortunate, because Yuma’s summers really are better when families can retreat to the pools.
Hopefully, this is a shortage that is short-term, so we can see all of Yuma’s public pools open for the 2022 season.