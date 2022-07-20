The U.S. has a new tool available to help those in emotional distress or with suicidal thoughts – and this one is simple to remember.
It’s as easy as calling 988.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline recently launched a shorter number, effective July 16. People in need of assistance can call, text or start an online chat through 988. The Lifeline got a new name too – the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
When people reach out, “They will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary,” its website, 988Lifeline.org notes.
The goal is to make sure people get the help they need. And according to Lifeline’s website, those efforts are working.
“Numerous studies have shown that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a Lifeline counselor,” the agency reports.
The numbers show help is needed.
“Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people, and, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the 10th leading cause of death in the nation. Every year in the U.S., more people die by suicide than in car accidents, and more suicide deaths occur than homicide and AIDS deaths combined,” 988Lifeline.org reports.
“For every one person who dies by suicide annually, 316 people seriously consider suicide, but do not kill themselves.
“Since its inception in 2005, Lifeline has received over 20 million calls from people in distress looking for support when they needed it most,” the website notes.
For rural areas such as Yuma County, Lifeline has the potential to be a tremendous resource, especially when options feel limited or hard to access. In a moment of mental health crisis, when one is considering self-harm or suicide, calling 988 can be a step toward finding help and a path forward locally, helping one navigate an immediate moment of crisis, and moving toward future help.
The three-digit number – 988 – is a great resource, and one we’re glad to see going live.
And for those who are accustomed to calling the old number – 1-800-273-8255 – that number is still active too.
If you or someone you know is in need of help, make the call today.