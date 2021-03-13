We’ve had several requests this week from readers looking to find a COVID vaccination.
We understand the challenges here. Finding a vaccine is still a bit like finding a needle in a haystack.
There are options out there, but it’s going to take some calling around on your part to close the deal.
We found a great resource as a starting point – vaccinefinder.org.
This website allows you to enter a zip code and a search radius to see what’s out there – and it tells you whether or not the vaccine is in stock (at least, at that moment, anyway – the site notes that availability is subject to change).
When we checked on Thursday, there were a variety of locations in Yuma County listed as COVID vaccine providers. Some had the vaccine in stock, others did not – but all required appointments in advance.
Those locations include Walgreens, Walmart, Sams Club, Fry’s Food and Drug, Sunset Health, SAV-On Pharmacy and CVS Pharmacy.
The Arizona Department of Health Services included a few more vaccine providers on its list, including the San Luis Walk In Clinic, San Luis Urgent Care and PrimeCare Urgent Care. To learn more, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/.
Yuma Regional Medical Center is also administering the vaccinations through signups using the hospital’s MyCare system. To learn more, visit www.YumaRegional.org.
According to the state portal, Yuma County is still in the 65+ age bracket, although certain categories of essential workers, such as teachers and health care workers, are also eligible.
Readers, as this process continues, patience is critical. We’ve talked to a lot of people in a variety of age groups who are ready to get the vaccine and move on with life.
Now, with three vaccine options on the table, one would think that this rollout process will pick up steam rather quickly.
As it does, readers, we should see more available appointments at vaccine providers in Yuma County – and that’s certainly something to which we look forward!