The headline at the top of the story said, “It’s Always Sunny: 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.”
The Yuma Sun newsroom didn’t give this much thought, but we always like it when Yuma lands on a fun list, so we clicked on the link.
Boy, were we surprised!
The No. 1 city on the list was Phoenix.
What?
The list was compiled by Moving.com. The introductory paragraph notes, “We’ve compiled a list of the 25 cities with the highest percentage of sunshine every year. And we evaluated them based on the median listing home price, cost of living, and other important factors.”
As far as Phoenix goes, “The sun shines 85 percent of the time in Phoenix, making it the sunniest city in the nation.”
Maybe they mean major cities or cities over a certain population benchmark.
Living in Yuma, the statistics say otherwise.
“According to the World Meteorological Society, Yuma receives more than 4,000 sunlight hours per year, the most of any city in the world. This puts it just ahead of its neighbor Phoenix (3,872 sunlight hours a year) and Aswan, Egypt (3,863 hours a year),” the Smithsonian Magazine notes.
Another report by Move.org found Yuma to be the best city in the nation for endless sunshine, with 242 days per year, followed by Phoenix in the No. 2 spot with 211 days per year.
We should note that last week, we didn’t really nail that whole sunshine thing in Yuma County. It was a rainy one, wasn’t it? But we don’t think a few days of monsoon really is going to destroy our longstanding tradition of sunshine here.
Now, back to the original list. Moving.com also looked at median home prices, cost of living and more. As far as the Phoenix description goes, the article continues, “U.S. U.S. News & World Report ranks the state as No. 1 for job growth, and the median home sales price is $461,000. Plus, you can escape the heat by driving two hours north to the largest stand of Ponderosa Pine trees in the world. Or you can cool off on a houseboat on Lake Powell.”
Hm.
Coming from Yuma, if we want to escape the heat, we can hit the beach in San Diego in less than three hours, or be on the Gulf of California in El Golfo de Santa Clara in less than two hours – and we think that’s pretty amazing too.
We don’t necessarily take issue with Phoenix landing in the number one spot for Moving.com. Perhaps a city of Yuma’s size just wasn’t on their radar.
However we do take issue with the claim that it’s the sunniest city in the nation.
That’s a fun fact Yuma is proud to claim, any day of the week!
