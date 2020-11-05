In this seemingly super connected age that we live in, it’s a little strange to wake up Wednesday morning and still not know the results of the presidential election.
But you know what? That’s OK.
As a nation, we’ve become accustomed to knowing the news immediately. “We want information RIGHT NOW” seems to be the rallying cry any time something happens.
However, sometimes it takes time for news to come together and to get the right information – and that especially applies to the biggest office in the United States of America.
As vote tallies continue across the nation, it’s a reminder that getting it right is more important than getting it right now.
That being said, we do want to commend Yuma County for its efforts on this election.
Our election officials went to tremendous lengths to make sure that this election ran smoothly here.
Voters had opportunities throughout October to vote early, either in person at the Recorder’s Office or through an early ballot. And returning those ballots early was easy, with secure drop boxes located throughout the county.
Then, on Election Day, the county used social media to let voters know of any wait times throughout the day, giving people information to make decisions about where to go if time was an issue.
It’s also worth noting that wait times were short all over Yuma County most of the day, which is also a testament to how well organized the county was going into this process.
Once the polls closed, the tallies started immediately. And just after 10:30 p.m., the county wrapped up its counting for the night, with results posted online. Those posted tallies included in-person early voting, mail-in ballots and all vote centers.
At the end of the night Tuesday, there were still 1,855 provisional ballots, 1,474 late early ballots that were received at vote centers, and 7,065 early ballots from drop boxes and the mail left to be counted in Yuma County, and so the races could change a bit.
However, we commend Yuma County’s election staff for their hard work Tuesday night – and we look forward to seeing the final results of Election Day 2020.