- If you are a dove, this is the weekend to get out of town.
That’s right, readers – today marks the start of a new dove season. And if past years are any indication, Yuma is going to be a hotbed of activity.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
That’s right, readers – today marks the start of a new dove season. And if past years are any indication, Yuma is going to be a hotbed of activity.
It’s a time for tradition, family and fun, with hours spent in search of the perfect place to hunt mourning or white-winged doves.
Families spend hours scouting fields together, organizing their game plan before the big day. And every day they’re out hunting, hunters are always greeted with one of the best parts of living here – our amazing sunrises.
Hunters flock to Yuma County to find the doves, and we welcome them with open arms. Dove season is a wonderful boost to our local economy, with every dove hunter contributing in some way, be it in purchases for gas, supplies or food, or stays at local hotels and homes.
And this year, it’s shaping up to be a great season, as long as the weather cooperates!
Arizona Game and Fish notes, “All signs indicate that there will be birds aplenty,” noting that Yuma is “one of the premiere destinations in the U.S.”
The season begins today, 30 minutes before sunrise, and ends Sept. 15 at sunset.
As a reminder, the daily bag limit is 15 mourning or white-winged doves, of which no more than 10 may be white-winged. The possession limit (after three or more days of hunting) remains at 45 doves, of which no more than 30 may be white-winged. There is no daily bag limit or possession limit on the invasive Eurasian collared-dove.
For more information about this year’s dove season, including some delicious recipes, check out our free Dove Hunting 2023 special section, available online at https://tinyurl.com/dovehunt2023.
To our dove hunters both local and visiting – we wish you the best of luck this season!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.