Readers, if you are willing to get up in the wee hours of the morning May 26, you can catch an awesome celestial event: a total lunar eclipse.
According to NASA, over the course of several hours, “the Moon will pass through Earth’s shadow, causing it to darken and usually become reddish in color. The red color comes from sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere – a ring of light created by all the sunrises and sunsets happening around our planet at that time. Because of the reddish color, a lunar eclipse is often called a ‘blood moon.’ Just how red it will look is hard to predict, but dust in the atmosphere can have an effect.”
Lunar eclipses are safe to look at with your eyes – no special eye protection is needed.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, this moon is called the Full Flower Moon, because in most areas, flowers are abundant this time of year. It’s also been called the Full Corn Planting Moon, or the Milk Moon.
In Yuma, the eclipse will begin at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, and will be at its maximum at 4:18 a.m. It will end at 5:41 a.m. – lasting for a total of 3 hours and 54 minutes, TimeAndDate.com reports.
But the good news is – it will be totally visible here, as long as the clouds cooperate and stay away. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast is for mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night, but clear skies on Wednesday – so hopefully that works out well for our stargazers out there!
And, if you miss it (or prefer to sleep during those hours!), there are several organizations that will be livestreaming the eclipse, and leaving the videos up once it’s done, including TimeAndDate.com – and that organization is using video feed from astronomers in Arizona.
Or, you can mark your calendar for May 15, 2022 – that will be the next total lunar eclipse visible here, according to TimeandDate.com!