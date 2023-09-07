There are few things better than sliding into a cool bedroom at night after a hot Yuma summer day.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, keeping the bedroom on the chilly side – anywhere from 60-67 degrees – will likely result in higher sleep efficiency, with less time spent tossing and turning, the Today Show reports.
However, for the older generation, there’s a new report out that might change that idea.
According to Today, a study found that older adults may benefit from slightly warmer temperatures at night, between 68-77 degrees.
Experts note that as people age, their ability to regulate their internal temperature isn’t as robust, and it gets harder to keep their body warmer. So sleeping in a slightly warmer space may help those over 50 sleep more soundly, Today reports.
Getting a good night’s sleep is important for everyone, regardless of age. Studies show that people who spend the night tossing and turning can have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cognitive decline, and it can also lead to mental health issues such as irritability, depression, anxiety and difficulty coping, Today notes.
The sleep temperature conversation is fascinating, and maybe a bit relative to where one lives.
In Yuma, we reached a high of 118 degrees in August. Setting the thermostat at 60 for the night is basically half the day’s high temperature. And with our summer low temperatures often in the mid-80s, 60 is still quite a dip.
SleepFoundation.org reports that overall, 65 degrees is the best sleeping temperature – when it’s too hot, people spend less time in the restorative sleep stage.
However, as Yumans well know, every degree on that thermostat matters when it comes to the electric bill.
In fact, APS notes that for every one degree you raise your thermostat, you can save 2-3 percent on energy cooling costs.
The Yuma Sun took a very informal survey, and found the answers mixed. But most people said their thermostats hovered in the 70s at night. Several said 72 was the happy place at night, but a few said as high as 78.
One Yuma Sun employee, when told about the study suggesting as low as 60 degrees, noted, “You’ll blow out the a/c compressor!”
Clearly, studies such as this one need to factor in regional temperature differences. A night in Yuma likely feels much different than one in, say, Idaho.
Ultimately, it boils down to personal preferences, balanced with a consideration for costs.
And so that raises the question, readers. Where do you set the thermostat at night, and why? And are there any diehard 65 degree fans out there?