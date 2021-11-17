The longest partial lunar eclipse in hundreds of years will take place this week – and if the skies in Yuma are clear, it will be visible here.
The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse will take place overnight Thursday into Friday morning, according to NASA.
Just how long will it last? Three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, according to Space.com.
That’s a doozy – but it should be a beauty. NASA reports the moon will appear to be a reddish-brown color as it slips into the shadow of the Earth. The eclipse will be visible with the naked eye or small telescopes, and the lower edge of the moon will remain much brighter than the rest of the moon’s face, Space.com notes.
“The Moon will be so close to opposite the Sun on Nov 19 that it will pass through the southern part of the shadow of the Earth for a nearly total lunar eclipse,” NASA said on its website.
According to Space.com, the farther west one is in the U.S., the better the viewing, as the moon will appear much higher from the western part of the continent as opposed to places farther east.
For a little perspective, no one living has seen an eclipse lasting this long. This will be the longest lunar eclipse in 580 years.
And – fun fact – the November full moon is known as the Beaver Moon, named after the beavers who build their winter dams this time of year. TimeAndDate.com reports that beavers are mainly nocturnal, so they work under the light of the full moon.
That seems appropriate for an extra long eclipse, doesn’t it?
Only a small sliver of the moon will be visible during the eclipse. About 97.4% of the moon will disappear into Earth’s shadow, EarthSky reported.
In Yuma, the eclipse should begin at 11:02 p.m. Thursday, with the maximum eclipse starting at 2:02 a.m. Friday morning. The eclipse will end at 5:03 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service, Yuma can expect to have partly cloudy skies Thursday night, with a low of 54 degrees. It’s always a treat when there are cool celestial events. Hopefully those clouds are far enough away from the moon that our night owls can still enjoy the partial lunar eclipse!