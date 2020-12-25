Do you still believe in the magic of Santa Claus? We certainly do.
Santa is the best delivery man out there (no offense, UPS, FedEx or the U.S. Postal Service!) Why? He delivers tidings of cheer, love and goodwill, packed tightly into his sleigh. He’s the epitome of kindness and generosity, a jolly man energized by the power of milk and cookies who delivers joy.
Do we believe? You bet, today more than ever before. And in Yuma, we believe today will be a magical one, thanks to Santa.
We believe that today will be filled with the sounds of laughter and love across Yuma County.
We believe that today will be filled with the spirit of generosity, as people give of their time from their hearts to help others in need.
We believe that today will be filled with the love of family, as we talk to loved ones near and far.
We believe that today will be filled with a sense of security, knowing that our Armed Forces are ever watchful at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground, and that our streets are protected by our public safety agencies.
We believe that today will be filled with sincere thanks, as we remember our nurses, doctors and health care professionals who have worked so hard to meet our needs in Yuma County this year.
Christmas is a time for tradition and family. It’s a time for selfless service, and a time for self reflection. It’s a moment to take a break, and really live in the moment – to enjoy the wonder of a child opening presents, have a delicious meal together and to allow our hearts to be full.
This year, it might be a little different. We may need to share some joy and good tidings via Facetime, Zoom or phone calls – but the sentiments are unwavering. Love is love, whether we get to see some in person or from a safe distance.
It’s a time for peace, a time for cherishing our families, and a time for goodwill toward one another.
And yes, it’s a time for the magic of Santa. For that, we are thankful.
Merry Christmas, Yuma County! May your day be beautiful, bright, healthy and safe!
A version of this editorial appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2018, and has been updated for publication today.