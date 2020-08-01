This national conversation about mail-in ballots is perplexing, to say the least.
President Trump has targeted mail-in voting for months now. In fact, on Thursday, the president tweeted at least twice on the topic:
“Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!”
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
Now there are a variety of issues with these two messages, but at this moment, we’re just going to look at the mail-in voting piece of this.
As Arizonans well know, this state has been doing mail-in voting successfully for years.
Why isn’t the president looking to our state’s success, and touting it as a model for other states to follow?
One of the things we do in Arizona is make it easy for people to cast their ballots.
In fact, about 80% of Arizona voters receive their ballots in the mail, according to the Citizens Clean Elections Committee.
And in June, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told Cronkite News that the system is very safe, noting, “We have a long track record of successful and secure voting by mail in Arizona. Ballots are tracked when they leave the county recorder’s office to go to voters, and voters can find out the status of their ballots once they return it. So there’s a lot of safeguards in place.”
The goal here should be to encourage voting and making it easier on people to do so, and in turn boost those voter turnout numbers.
Instead of being obstructionist about this, the president has an opportunity to showcase Arizona and its successes with mail-in voting, and to encourage other states to follow suit.
In the end, people have a civic responsibility to vote, and officials have a responsibility to eliminate obstacles along the way.
States, if you need some help with this process, give Arizona a call – let’s get this mail-in voting process figured out for the nation.