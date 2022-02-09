Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which is often celebrated with candy and flowers.
If you are one of those procrastinators, where Valentine’s Day sneaks up on you … this is your fair warning that it’s less than a week away!
But while you are planning your valentine surprises, it’s important to think about your pets too – because many treats can pose serious health hazards to your furry loves.
Candy can be especially dangerous for pets. The ASPCA notes it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, hyperactivity, seizures and an elevated heart rate. Candy too can be dangerous, especially any that is sweetened with xylitol, which can cause hypoglycemia, depression, loss of coordination and seizures.
But candy is an easy one challenge to solve. Simply put it away where your pet cannot access it – and the problem is solved.
Flowers can be a bit trickier.
Pets are often drawn to flowers and plants, and will sometimes bite them or chew on them.
According to the ASPCA, it’s important to select flowers or plants that are pet-safe. The agency notes that orchids, roses and sunflowers are OK, as are asters, celosia, freesia, Gerber daisy, snapdragon and zinnias.
But some are specifically toxic, and should be avoided. That list includes common Yuma plants like aloe and birds of paradise, as well as popular flowers like amaryllis, azalea, carnations, chrysanthemums, daffodils, dahlia, gladiola, hyacinth, hydrangea, iris, lantana, lavender, peony, ranunculus, rhododendron and tulips.
For cats, lilies are especially dangerous. It’s unfortunate, as lilies are lovely, but for cats, they are toxic.
The ASPCA also offered a safety tip about plants with thorns. “When pets bite, step on or swallow them, they can cause harm or lead to an infection.”
If you have furry friends in the house, and you plan on getting a loved one some flowers for the holiday, be sure to choose ones that are pet-friendly. Or, if you are using a Yuma florist, mention the pets ahead of time, and request a pet-friendly bouquet.
And one last thought on valentine gifts. Don’t leave the wrapping paper, tape, ribbons, etc. out for your pet to find. These items can be choking hazards for your pets, the ASPCA points out.
When we celebrate Valentine’s Day, we’re honoring our loved ones, and in many Yuma homes, that includes the family pets. Make sure the gifts are safe for them too.