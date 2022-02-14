Shake off those Monday blues readers, because today, we’re feeling the love – and we hope you are too!
It’s Valentine’s Day, a day meant to honor that special someone closest to you with a showering of admiration and sweet words.
It does not mean you need to go out and spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy gift or an elaborately expensive meal out – although local businesses would appreciate the support.
The National Retail Federation estimates people will spend $23.9 billion this year on Valentine’s Day gifts for partners, family, pets and others.
WHOA. That’s a lot!
NRF says consumers plan to spend $175.41 on average, with 53% of people planning to celebrate with candy, greeting cards and flowers leading the shopping list.
Readers, treats are fun, but what matters is the message. The best thing in the world to hear is that someone sincerely loves you. Humans thrive and grow with that kind of support and care – and Valentine’s Day is a chance to deliver that message straight from the heart.
Sometimes, people get the grumblies about Valentine’s Day.
“It’s nothing more than a day designed by crafty marketers to sell overpriced candy and greeting cards!” We hear negative comments from people along those lines every year.
To those of you feeling those sentiments, we encourage you to lighten up, and spread some love anyway, even if it’s a simple message of “I love you most” to those in your hearts.
And readers, don’t forget: it’s not just our valentines we’re loving today – it’s also our state.
Feb. 14 is Arizona Statehood Day, celebrating that awesome moment in history when President William Howard Taft made Arizona the 48th state in the United States of America.
There is a lot to love in Arizona, especially here in Yuma County. It’s a spectacularly gorgeous place, with sunrises and sunsets to rival any tropical destination out there. We have amazing weather, an outstanding environment for agriculture, and a warm, welcoming community that truly cares for one another.
Today, we’re celebrating those we love in the state we love the most. Happy Valentine’s Day, Yuma – and Happy Statehood Day!