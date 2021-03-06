When it comes to random “holidays and observances,” March is a strange, strange month.
As the Yuma Sun Editorial Board researched Read Across America Day (March 2), we came across a rather impressive list of celebrations for the month. There were dozens of them.
Some we knew, like St. Patrick’s Day (March 17).
But then we looked at today – March 6. Day of the Dude, Sock Monkey Day and National Day of Unplugging are all celebrated today. Day of the Dude? We had to Google this one, but it marks the theatrical release of “The Big Lebowski,” 22 years ago today. Who knew?
Check out this sampling of other unusual observances:
• National Old Stuff Day – March 2
• National Potty Dance Day – March 5
• Get Over It Day – March 9
• Organize Your Home Office Day – March 9
• International Day of Awesomeness – March 10
• Popcorn Lover’s Day – March 11
• International Fanny Pack Day – March 13
• National Open An Umbrella Indoors Day – March 13
• Smart & Sexy Day – March 13
• Save a Spider Day – March 14
• Dumbstruck Day – March 15
• National Everything You Think is Wrong Day – March 15
• National Napping Day – March 15
• National Everything You do is Right Day – March 16
• No Selfies Day – March 16
• Absolutely Incredible Kid Day – March 18
• National Awkward Moments Day – March 18
• Extraterrestrial Abductions Day – March 20
• National Crunchy Taco Day – March 21
• National Teenager Day – March 21
• National Goof Off Day – March 22
• National Tamale Day – March 23
• Live Long and Prosper Day – March 26
• Make Up Your Own Holiday Day – March 26
• Respect Your Cat Day – March 28
Keep in mind, this is just a short list of all that is observed in March. As far as we can tell, people are truly embracing March 26 – Make Up Your Own Holiday Day.
It’s a little strange, but when it comes down to it, March across the nation is weird. It’s not yet spring, but winter is starting to fade – although without warning, it can jump back into the weather game at any time. People start to get a little end-of-winter stir crazy in March, so these random observances might just help pass the time a little until winter’s over – and who can argue with that?
Personally, we think March 10 has potential for a Yuma celebration, perhaps inviting people to visit for “3:10 To Yuma Day!” It’s the perfect time to escape the wacky weather across the rest of the nation!
Readers, if you could create a day to celebrate anything, what would it be and why?
What do you think readers? Share your thoughts – send us a letter to the editor at letters@yumasun.com.