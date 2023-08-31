The Maricopa County Republican Committee is making a request that simply doesn’t make sense.
According to Capitol Media Services, the group wants the state GOP to cancel Arizona’s normal presidential preference election and instead hold its own vote.
And that vote would be a complex undertaking. Maricopa County GOP officials want the election to be in-person only, “on paper ballots, in a one-day, one-vote election, hand-counted at the precinct level,” Capitol Media Services notes.
It’s a lot – and the price tag is a hefty one. According to Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit, it would cost the state Republican Party over $10 million to conduct the presidential primary independently.
DeWit noted those funds could be invested in efforts to win the general election.
And based on DeWit’s comments to Capitol Media Services, it doesn’t sound like he’s all that enthused about the idea.
“While the MCRC is demanding the AZGOP to spend this money, they’ve not committed to even a single dollar themselves which leads people to believe this is a publicity stunt by the MCRC,” DeWit said.
Capitol Media Services notes that the GOP can run its own election if it chooses, but then, it must handle the logistics, including cost, locations and staffing. Normally, Arizona’s secretary of state oversees the election, and counties choose voting locations, and hire people to staff the voting sites, count ballots, and certify the results.
It would be a monumental undertaking. And how would the Arizona GOP cover the costs?
“As of June 30, the Arizona Republican Party had less than $144,000 cash on hand, according to its state campaign finance report. Its federal report, which covers cash available to spend on federal campaigns and related expenses, showed just under $24,000 in the bank,” Capitol Media Services noted.
DeWit has until Friday to decide if he’s going to cancel the normal election and take Maricopa’s suggestions.
But frankly, we have to question why the GOP would even want to go that route. The logistics and cost alone are incredible obstacles.
And eliminating mail-in ballots doesn’t make sense either. Politifact notes, “In the 2020 election, about 89% of voters cast ballots early – some in person, but largely by mail.”
Why eliminate a pathway that encourages people to vote?
None of this makes sense. The Arizona GOP should be taking actions to encourage voters to get out there, not complicating the process.
What do you think, readers? Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.