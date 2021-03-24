For one year, while our nation was focused on COVID-19, it felt like there was a bit of peace – a lull, if you will, in the mass killings that had been occurring all too frequently in the years leading up to 2020.
But in the last week, that illusion is gone, shattered by two separate mass shootings.
In the first, eight people were killed March 16 at Atlanta-area massage businesses. A suspect, Robert Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested.
In the second, 10 people were killed at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo., March 22. Suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was arrested.
Two mass killings back to back is a scenario we had hoped was gone.
The numbers from 2020 paint a surprising picture.
According to a report in USA Today, mass shootings jumped roughly 47% in 2020.
“In 2020, the United States reported 611 mass shooting events that resulted in 513 deaths and 2,543 injuries. In 2019, there were 417 mass shootings with 465 deaths and 1,707 injured,” USA Today reports.
A “mass shooting” is defined as an incident in which four or more people are injured or killed – not counting the shooter.
When one looks at “mass killings,” however, the results change significantly. A mass killing is defined as an event that kills four or more people, excluding the perpetrator. And USA Today notes that “mass killings” dropped significantly in 2020.
It’s also important to note that many of those mass shootings in 2020 “often involved family members and gang members,” USA Today reports, noting that the pandemic had shuttered places “notorious for mass killings – schools, concerts, movie theaters, malls.”
The Associated Press notes that 2020 did in fact have the smallest number of mass killings in eight years.
But here we are, in 2021, as the nation begins to reopen, with two mass killings in less than a week.
We can get into a long, heated debate about weapons, guns and violence and the issues surrounding the pros and cons of gun-related legislation.
But let’s set all the debates aside, because frankly, we’re tired of the squabbles.
As Americans, we should be able to go to the grocery store and not worry about our personal safety. We should be able to go to the movies, or to concerts, or to send our children to school, and know in our hearts that each situation is safe.
But with two mass killings in public places happening in less than a week in America, once again, we find ourselves questioning our perception of safety.
It’s time to set aside polarizing commentary, and to leave the “I refuse to budge” attitudes behind, and work instead to figure out what measures will truly work in America.
There is no shortage of major problems in our country, but mass killings and shootings clearly belong on the list of issues in need of attention from our legislators.