Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls went to Washington, D.C., this week to speak about the migrant influx and its impact on Yuma County.
Title 42 allows the U.S. to turn away migrants at the border and/or return them to their country of origin. It’s expected that the end of Title 42, which expires in days, will lead to increased migrant flows in Yuma County.
However, not only did our mayor discuss the issues we’re seeing here at home, he came to the table and offered solutions.
For that, we say thank you.
How often do we hear about problems, but absolutely no viable solutions? It happens every day, especially in government.
On Wednesday, however, Nicholls systematically presented the challenges in Yuma, with tangible numbers and information to drive home the point of the problems we’re facing, including the impact on the agriculture industry, Yuma Regional Medical Center and nonprofit organizations.
And then, he offered common-sense suggestions for short-term relief:
• President Biden could declare a state of emergency and send a message of no more trafficking
• FEMA could take over migrant sheltering and utilize their capabilities and resources
• No migrants should be released into a community with fewer than 1 million residents as the non-governmental organizations’ response in unsustainable in smaller communities
• The National Guard could provide transportation as needed
• Assign more judges to the border or use video conferencing to quicken the asylum judicial process
• Implementing past policies like Operation Streamline to impact the flow
Nicholls noted that resources must be in place before Title 42 expires, with 660,000 migrants expected to enter the country. That resource list includes ambulances, containers with food and supplies, medical supplies, medical professiAonals and mobile shelters – which we should note, is much like FEMA would do in a disaster situation in the U.S., such as in the aftermath of a massive hurricane.
Nicholls also stressed the importance of transportation and increased staffing to alleviate the pressure on Border Patrol agents, noting that sheltering operations need to be taken over by FEMA and/or the National Guard.
The ball is now in the federal government’s court.
However, Nicholls came to the national table ready to have a serious conversation about a topic looming over our community, not only talking about the problems but also suggesting potential solutions. And for that, we commend him.
Title 42 is expected to expire on May 11. What do you think the federal government should do in response, readers? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.