The best meteor shower of the year is peaking this week, and hopefully, Mother Nature will part the clouds a bit so we can catch a few moments of its glory.
The Perseids are visible when the Earth crosses the debris trail left by the Swift-Tuttle comet, NASA reports. Its meteors usually create bright shooting stars as they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.
As spectacular as the streaks of light are across our night skies, it’s fascinating to learn that most are grains of dust “up to the size of a pea,” NASA notes. The fact that something so small could create something so magnificent in our skies is awe-inspiring.
The show started in late July, but don’t worry, there are still plenty of meteors falling.
The peak was expected to start Wednesday night and continue through Friday, with the best viewing happening just before dawn. NASA notes that under really dark skies in a best-case scenario, viewers could catch almost one per minute during the peak.
If the cloud cover rolls back, it’s worth heading outside to catch a glimpse.
For the best viewing, find a dark place away from city lights. In Yuma County, that’s not hard, thanks to our wide-open desert spaces. NASA notes that in the suburbs, one might see about 6 an hour. If you head out to a truly dark-sky space, you’ll likely see around 40 an hour, making that drive worth it.
Once you find a spot, lie down or recline with your feet facing toward the north and look up, NASA suggests. “The meteors appear to radiate from around the constellation Perseus, but they can streak across the sky anywhere above you.”
Before you head out, try downloading a star-gazing app on your phone. Then, while you wait to find the meteors, point your phone to the sky and try to identify some stars, planets and constellations.
NASA notes that Venus will be visible, as will Mars. You may also catch a glimpse of Jupiter and Saturn.
There is a certain majesty to be found in seeing a shooting star. Regardless of one’s age, one cannot help but be filled with a sense of wonder. We pause, close our eyes and make a wish, inspired by this beautiful streak of light.
Now, multiply that feeling over and over again – and that’s the experience of watching the Perseids. Such events recapture a little moment of childhood magic.
Hopefully, the skies above Yuma County cooperate, chasing these clouds away to leave a perfect viewing platform. If so, readers, get out and enjoy the night show!