A group of close to 1,000 migrants is currently trekking across Mexico with the hopes of reaching the U.S./Mexico border.
According to the Associated Press, the people joined together after crossing from Guatemala into Mexico, and, as of Saturday, were in southern Mexico.
The majority of the people are from Venezuela, and they crossed illegally into Mexico.
They aren’t the first group to attempt the journey – one that’s fraught with peril.
The AP notes migrants are often targeted by kidnappings, extortion and other violence from armed groups in the region, and as such, the migrants often travel in large groups for safety.
But the AP overlooks an extremely dangerous element in this journey: the heat.
We don’t know precisely where this group is headed, except for the U.S. border.
But we do know the U.S. is baking right now.
Yuma is in the 115-degree range this week, and Nogales isn’t far behind, at 103-105. El Paso, Texas, is hovering around 107-110, while it’s in the upper 90s in Brownsville, Texas,
Tijuana/San Ysidro might not be horrible weather-wise – the highs this week were in the low 80s. But does a group of 1,000 people want to try to enter the U.S. at the busiest border crossing? Probably not.
And frankly, walking through Mexico isn’t going to be a “cool weather” journey either. It’s hot through much of that country as well.
On July 7, the Washington Post reported that more than 100 migrants have died from heat this year along the U.S.-Mexico border.
In the first week of July, there were 13 deaths and 226 rescues for dehydration and other heat-related causes, according to a Twitter post by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens.
The International Organization for Migration notes that more than 6.1 million refugees and migrants have left Venezuela due to “political turmoil, socio-economic instability and the ongoing humanitarian crisis.”
But with that, why leave now?
Right now, the southern U.S. is a dangerous place. It’s not the time to be making a trek across the desert – and the consequences can be lethal.
The situation is a stark reminder of the lengths people will go to for a chance at a better life – and just how multifaceted this issue is.