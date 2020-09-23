The U.S. passed a grim milestone this week. COVID-19 has killed 200,000 people here in America, in just seven short months since the first known U.S. death was reported on Feb. 6.
For perspective, in the five most recent wars – the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Iraq War, the War in Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf War – 86,749 people died in battle, CNN reports.
It’s roughly the equivalent of the population of Salt Lake City or Huntsville, Ala., the Associated Press reports.
And it’s inching up to Yuma County’s population, which in 2019 was estimated to be 213,787 people.
In fact, COVID-19 is now the second-leading cause of death in the U.S., just after heart disease, according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Even more heartbreaking is the prediction reported by CNN that there will be another 180,000 additional COVID-19 deaths by Jan. 1.
According to the Associated Press, that number could be closer to 200,000 by the end of the year, as colleges reopen and colder weather sets in.
Here in Yuma County, we’re starting to reopen. Crane School District and Yuma Union High School District, for example, are now conducting some in-person learning.
We reached a new benchmark for businesses, allowing additional reopenings and more clientele inside establishments.
We’re cautiously optimistic that we are turning a corner here in Yuma County, and it’s a trend we want to see continue.
Our daily new case counts have dropped significantly, Yuma Regional Medical Center has closed its special COVID unit, and hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses in the region have plummeted to well below the state’s 10% benchmark.
And for that we are thankful, because families are struggling, and businesses are hurting right now.
But what will truly reflect our success as a county is how our numbers look over the coming weeks.
This could be complicated by unclear guidance from the Washington, with conflicting, confusing messages and information coming from both the Trump administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, scientists and researchers from multiple entities agree that social distancing, masks and hand washing work – and as we move forward, we need to continue to take these steps.
It’s hard to do sometimes. When this is all said and done and we reach a point where masks are no longer required, we will rejoice in getting rid of them.
But in the meantime, readers – keep up the efforts to stay healthy and safe. The science is clear on the fact that our actions and efforts do help reduce transmission – and that’s essential to truly reopening our economy.