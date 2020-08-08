Watching from the safety of our homes, it’s easy to forget the degree of risk involved in training our military forces.
After all, Yuma is home to both Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
Driving out on Martinez Lake Road, which bisects Yuma Proving Ground, it’s impossible to miss the training facilities sprinkled through the desert. And if you time your drive just right, one might see training in action – parachutists landing on the side of the road, or vehicles rolling through the desert.
And in Yuma every year, MCAS holds the Weapons and Tactics Instruction course, which culminates in a live training exercise in Yuma’s skies and parks. Yumans are invited to watch the exercise, and it’s pretty intense.
Last week, however, we were reminded of just how dangerous training is, when nine service members lost their lives in an accident.
An amphibious assault vehicle sank off the coast of San Clemente after it began taking on water. There were 16 troops on board at the time. Five Marines were pulled from the water safely, while two others were hospitalized in critical condition.
Marine Lance Cpl. Guillermo Perez, 20, was also rescued, but died at the scene.
However, seven Marines and one sailor were missing, and are presumed dead aboard the Marine vessel:
• Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23
• Pfc. Bryan Baltierra, 18
• Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21
• Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19
• U.S. Navy Hospitalman Seaman Christopher Gnem, 22
• Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21
• Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 18
• Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21
Today, there aren’t words to properly express condolences when our service members are lost – we simply don’t have them. It’s a loss felt across the country, but especially in military communities like Yuma.
To their families, their friends, and their fellow Marines and sailors, our thoughts are with you.