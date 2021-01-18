“Tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there ‘is’ such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”
― – Martin Luther King Jr.
In the last year, we’ve seen over and over again the racial divide in America.
The conversation literally ignited in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, a death that triggered protests around the country.
There were more deaths at the hands of police departments that ignited more protests – a vicious circle our nation seems doomed to repeat over and over again.
But in the midst of this, there has also been a renewed conversation about racism in America, and people are openly discussing what needs to happen to eliminate this scourge in society.
It’s a conversation that happens in starts and stops, but it’s one of which we cannot lose sight. In a nation facing turmoil in so many directions, we still must strive to repair this racial rift within our society. We cannot move forward and grow as a nation until we do.
It matters from coast to coast, in our nation’s smallest towns and biggest cities, from Yuma, Ariz., to Washington, D.C., and every point in between.
Today, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we look to his words for wisdom.
“We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience,” King said.
As we’ve watched these tragedies unfold in our country, it’s clear that we are not at peace. We’ve got a long way to go, but we must continue to strive forward, pushing for an end to racism and a future in balance and in harmony, where the color of one’s skin is irrelevant – instead, as King famously stated, what matters is the content of one’s character.
“We have flown the air like birds and swum the sea like fishes, but have yet to learn the simple act of walking the earth like brothers,” King once noted.
It’s time, readers, that we learned to walk King’s way, hand in hand, side by side, as brothers and as sisters. Hearts and perspectives don’t change overnight, but instead over time. In the last year, we have seen such stark examples of the pain and the challenges in America, and we cannot ignore it. But we’ve also seen a desire to be better, and in that direction, we must continue to push.
Today, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we encourage you to reflect on his words, and join us in working toward equality, unity and brotherhood.
Our nation depends on it.