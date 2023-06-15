Welcome to monsoon season, readers.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the season officially kicks off today, lasting through Sept. 30.
In North America, that means a seasonal wind shift from a dry, westerly flow to a moist, southerly flow, the NWS notes.
This year, the NWS is expecting above normal temperatures with below normal precipitation in Arizona, which means a hot, dry summer for much of the state.
That’s a change from 2022’s monsoon season, which was very wet – except in Yuma. The NWS notes that most of the state saw “well above normal” rainfall, tying records for the 7th wettest July-September on record. And look at the rainfall summaries for that time frame for metro areas in 2022: 4.94” in Tucson, 10.63” in Flagstaff and 2.23” in Phoenix. Yet temperatures were still above normal, with the state experiencing the 5th warmest monsoon season since 1865.
Annually, Yuma gets an average of 1.13” of rainfall during monsoon season, but that wasn’t the case in 2022. Yuma actually got only 0.59” of rainfall, according to the NWS.
However, for 2023, when forecasters look to the far western region, which includes Yuma, this year’s monsoon season is a bit up in the air. There is an equal chance for above normal, near normal or below normal precipitation, the NWS notes, although “warmer than normal temperatures are favored for all of Arizona.”
We tend to focus on rainfall for monsoon season because it is such a novelty here, but it’s not the only thing that can happen during those summer months.
In Yuma County, monsoons can involve high winds, sudden rainstorms, flooding, extreme heat and rolling dust clouds.
Here’s one of the more interesting facts to note: Winds during a monsoon downburst can exceed 100 miles per hour.
Since we know the season is officially underway, it’s a good time to take a few minutes to handle some preparations.
First, make sure your windshield wipers are in good working order, and not baked to pieces from the sun. And, take a few minutes to inspect your property. High winds can cause a host of damage if items aren’t secure in your yard.
Monsoons also require extra precautions when driving.
If there’s a rain storm and visibility is bad, pull over and wait it out. The NWS notes it only takes 18 inches of water to carry away a vehicle – so be extra vigilant around flooded areas such as washes.
Should a dust storm hit, pull over to the side of the road, turn off your taillights and headlights, put your vehicle in park, and wait it out, the Arizona Department of Transportation notes.
Monsoons can also knock out power to neighborhoods, so it’s also recommended that people keep a disaster supply kit on hand, just in case. The kit should be able to keep a family sustained for at least three days, with food, water, clothing, first-aid supplies, medications and battery-operated radio and flashlights.
This monsoon season, don’t be caught off-guard. Take a few moments to make sure your family is ready!
