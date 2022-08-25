Readers, we’ve had a strange phenomenon in Yuma County lately, one that we don’t see very often.
That’s right. We’re talking about rain. And while the totals varied around our region, the storms that rolled through left standing water in some unexpected places.
Unfortunately, that standing water can be a breeding ground for one of our least favorite species: the ever-annoying mosquito.
A mosquito bite alone is a pain to deal with, as reactions can vary from mild itching to irritation and swelling.
But mosquitoes in Yuma County have the potential to carry and transmit a variety of unpleasant diseases, including West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis.
West Nile can cause symptoms including fever, confusion, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, paralysis and coma, according to Healthline. Mild forms can often be confused with the flu. Less than one percent who are infected develop severe or life-threatening symptoms, but West Nile can be harder on the elderly population as well as those with medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer and an impaired immune system.
Symptoms of St. Louis encephalitis can include fever, headache, stiff neck, disorientation, altered level of consciousness, coma, convulsions and paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people have no symptoms, but severe illness can occur, especially in the elderly.
Ultimately, we want to avoid both illnesses, but doing so requires the action of Yumans collectively.
After a monsoon storm, walk around your property and look for any places where water may have pooled. Flowerpots, buckets, pet water dishes, etc. all are common places where this can happen. Empty them out, and give them a solid cleaning periodically to prevent mosquitoes from using those spaces as breeding grounds.
Other items to check include old tires, fire pits, tarps covering boats or vehicles, and trash cans – all can be easily overlooked, yet make great places for water to collect.
It’s important to note that not every mosquito out there carries a disease. In fact, the odds of getting ill from one are pretty small. But we can all agree that mosquitoes are annoying – and no one wants to be a mosquito snack.
This monsoon season is turning out to be a busy one. Check your property, eliminate any standing water and help keep those mosquitoes at bay.